Justin & Hailey Bieber Sit With Kendall Jenner, Ciara & Russell Wilson at Super Bowl 2024

Justin and Hailey Bieber had some pretty good seats at the 2024 Super Bowl!

The A-list couple watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night (February 11) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After arriving in Sin City with the Kardashians the day prior, it’s hardly surprising that the pair sat with Hailey‘s close friend Kendall Jenner. However, they were also right next to Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hailey paid homage to the mob wife aesthetic, arriving at the game in an oversized fur coat, which she paired with light-wash jeans and red pointed shoes. Justin rocked a backwards hat and his signature style. Kendall played it cool in black leather pants.

Meanwhile, Ciara showed some love to her husband, who is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. She wore a jersey emblazoned with his number with a pair of very tall stiletto boots.

We hope that everyone had a good time together.

Did you see some pretty exciting news we got about Justin earlier this month? Meanwhile, Hailey just dramatically switched up her look.

Scroll through all of the photos of the Biebers, Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Russell Wilson at the 2024 Super Bowl in the gallery…