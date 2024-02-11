Who Won the Super Bowl 2024? Winner Revealed from Chiefs & 49ers Game

It was a nail-biter of a game at the 2024 Super Bowl and now the winner has been revealed!

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers faced off in the biggest game of the year on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It seems like this was one of the most-talked about Super Bowl games of all time thanks to Taylor Swift being in the crowd to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and she brought a bunch of her celebrity friends with her. We have a full recap of everyone in the suite.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the game was all tied up at 19-19, which happened with just seconds to go in the game. So, what happened in the end?

This marked just the second time that a Super Bowl ever went to overtime, so it’s definitely a historic moment.

With just seconds left in overtime, the Chiefs got a touchdown and won the game, 25-22.

Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs!