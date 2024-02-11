Jeremy Renner Super Bowl Commercial 2024: 'Hawkeye' Actor Uses Silk Almond Milk for Daughter's Breakfast!

Jeremy Renner is starring in a new Super Bowl commercial with his daughter!

The 53-year-old Avengers actor and his 10-year-old daughter Ava star together in Silk’s new commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Jeremy sings and dances along to James Brown‘s iconic song “I Got You (I Feel Good)” as he prepares breakfast for his daughter with Silk’s almond milk.

Keep reading to find out more…“Wow, Dad,” Ava says as Jeremy presents her breakfast.

“Just getting back in my routine,” Jeremy responds with a smile on his face.

In a recent interview, Jeremy talked about getting back to work one year after his near-fatal snow plow accident.

