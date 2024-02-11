Oikos Yogurt Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Martin Lawrence Lifts Golf Cart to Impress Shannon Sharpe

Martin Lawrence shows off his super strength in the Oikos 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 58-year-old actor and comedian lifted up a golf cart out of a lake on the course after eating the yogurt, which touts having 20g protein.

Martin was joined in the advert by former football star Shannon Sharpe.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You’re right, came in too hot,” Shannon says as the guys look at the gold cart in the water.

“Told you I was right,” Martin responds.

“Should we call a tow truck?” Shannon asks.

“A tow truck? You’re built like a tow truck. Just got get it. Here, hold my Oikos,” Martin quips before going in to pick up the cart himself.

Check out their ad now!

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!