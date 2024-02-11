Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Copilot AI Link & Download Details Revealed!

Microsoft is advertising their AI companion Copilot during the 2024 Super Bowl, and you might be wondering what it is and how to get it.

The tech company aired a commercial that showed all of the different ways that people are using Copilot to push themselves to succeed in everything that they do.

It’s a cool service, and after seeing the commercial you might want to try it out. Here’s what you need to know!

Keep reading to find out more…

“With Microsoft Copilot and the power of AI, ideas become action, the impossible becomes possible, and hopes become reality. Copilot is available to anyone, anywhere, on any device,” the company says about their system.

Like any other AI system, you can ask Copilot questions, and it will answer them for you. For instance, you can prompt the service to tell you who Taylor Swift is and get a full description of her life and career.

Copilot will also generate images for you, and you can use it in different ways with some creativity.

You can try it out here or download the app off the App Store or Google Play here.

Press play on Microsoft’s Copilot Super Bowl commercial below to see what people are doing with the AI…