Volkswagen Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Vintage Beetle Tribute ft. Neil Diamond’s ‘I Am… I Said’ Song

Volkswagen took viewers through the years of it’s cars in it’s 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The German automotive company used it’s advert to show it’s love to America and the Americans who have embraced it’s brand for the past 75 years when the first Volkswagen Beetle came to America.

Featured in the Super Bowl ad is Neil Diamond‘s 1971 song “I Am… I Said.”

“75 years ago, we brought the first Volkswagen Beetle to America. But it’s the American people who embraced us, generation after generation, that truly made us a part of the culture,” the car company shared. “We shape its metal. You shape its soul.”

Also in the ad were moments from some titles that are available on Disney+, like The Simpsons, and Star Wars as they showed some kids dressed up as Darth Vader.

