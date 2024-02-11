Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 &amp; New Music Release Date!

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos &amp; Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 10:10 pm

Beyonce Debuts New Song 'Texas Hold 'Em' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce Debuts New Song 'Texas Hold 'Em' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce has debuted yet another brand new song!

During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the 42-year-old entertainer officially announced her Renaissance Act II released the first two new songs featured in her new country-inspired era.

On the track “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyonce sings, “And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Come pour some liquor on me, honey too / It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown / Don’t be a b-tch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)”

Keep reading to find out more…Beyonce will be dropping Act II on March 29.

If you missed it, Beyonce announced another major business venture that has nothing to do with music!

You can download “Texas Hold ‘Em” off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, First Listen, Music