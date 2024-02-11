Beyonce Debuts New Song 'Texas Hold 'Em' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now!

Beyonce has debuted yet another brand new song!

During the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the 42-year-old entertainer officially announced her Renaissance Act II released the first two new songs featured in her new country-inspired era.

On the track “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyonce sings, “And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Come pour some liquor on me, honey too / It’s a real life boogie, and a real life hoedown / Don’t be a b-tch, come take it to the floor now (Woo)”

Keep reading to find out more…Beyonce will be dropping Act II on March 29.

If you missed it, Beyonce announced another major business venture that has nothing to do with music!

You can download “Texas Hold ‘Em” off of iTunes here and listen to it below!

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics…