Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

Get ready for new music from Beyonce!

Following the release of her new Verizon commercial that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11), the 42-year-old “Cuff It” entertainer officially announced Act II of her Renaissance era and revealed when she will be releasing hew music.

Keep reading to find out more…Taking to her Instagram, Beyonce shared a teaser for Act II, featuring a group of people out in the desert looking up at a billboard of Beyonce wearing a red bikini, cowboy hat, and boots.

On the billboard is the phrase, “Texas! Hold ‘Em.”

Also in the teaser, Beyonce released a snippet of her new country-inspired music. Then on her website, she appeared to share the names of the first two singles, which are “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Beyonce‘s Act II era will officially begin on March 29.

