Cardi B's NYX Super Bowl Commercial 2024: What's on the QR Code?

Cardi B is promoting NYX Cosmetics in a new 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 31-year-old rapper looked stunning in a bright orange bodysuit as she advertised the company’s Duck Plump lip gloss.

She tells the audience to “feel the plumping power.”

The shorter version of NYX’s commercial includes a QR code, which leads to the company’s website.

Following Cardi‘s ad, the commercial switched to a “Breaking News” update in which a news anchor reports on men putting Duck Plump “where it should not… go.”

A pharmacist later says, “Duck Plump makes your lips bigger. Nothing else.”

The hashtag #ForLipsOnly ends the clip.

See Cardi B’s full NYX Super Bowl commercial here…