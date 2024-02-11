Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

Beyonce Announces 'Renaissance' Act 2 & New Music Release Date!

2 Streakers at Super Bowl 2024: See Photos & Video of Moment Not Shown on TV

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 9:26 pm

Cardi B's NYX Super Bowl Commercial 2024: What's on the QR Code?

Cardi B's NYX Super Bowl Commercial 2024: What's on the QR Code?

Cardi B is promoting NYX Cosmetics in a new 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

The 31-year-old rapper looked stunning in a bright orange bodysuit as she advertised the company’s Duck Plump lip gloss.

She tells the audience to “feel the plumping power.”

The shorter version of NYX’s commercial includes a QR code, which leads to the company’s website.

Keep reading to find out more…

Following Cardi‘s ad, the commercial switched to a “Breaking News” update in which a news anchor reports on men putting Duck Plump “where it should not… go.”

A pharmacist later says, “Duck Plump makes your lips bigger. Nothing else.”

The hashtag #ForLipsOnly ends the clip.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

See Cardi B’s full NYX Super Bowl commercial here…
Photos: YouTube
