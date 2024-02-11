Cardi B's NYX Super Bowl Commercial 2024: What's on the QR Code?
Cardi B is promoting NYX Cosmetics in a new 2024 Super Bowl commercial!
The 31-year-old rapper looked stunning in a bright orange bodysuit as she advertised the company’s Duck Plump lip gloss.
She tells the audience to “feel the plumping power.”
The shorter version of NYX’s commercial includes a QR code, which leads to the company’s website.
Keep reading to find out more…
Following Cardi‘s ad, the commercial switched to a “Breaking News” update in which a news anchor reports on men putting Duck Plump “where it should not… go.”
A pharmacist later says, “Duck Plump makes your lips bigger. Nothing else.”
The hashtag #ForLipsOnly ends the clip.
Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!
See Cardi B’s full NYX Super Bowl commercial here…