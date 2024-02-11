Skechers Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Mr. T Proves to Tony Romo There's a T in 'Sketchers'

Mr. T is back in his signature gold chains for the Skechers commercial that just aired during the 2024 Super Bowl!

The legendary The A-Team actor appears in the ad alongside former football player Tony Romo and they are debating the actual spelling of Skechers. Nope, it doesn’t have a “T” in it and isn’t spelled Sketchers.

Head inside to watch the full commercial…

The ad was made to promote the new hands-free slip-on sneakers.

Interested in shopping for some Skechers? Head to Skechers.com to check out all of the new styles and find yourself some new shoes.

Watch all of the commercials airing during the Super Bowl right here!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.