Elf Cosmetics Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Judge Judy, 'Suits' Stars, Meghan Trainor, Ronald Gladden, & More in 'Judge Beauty' Spoof!

Elf Cosmetics had one of the most star-studded commercials that aired during the 2024 Super Bowl and you can watch it here.

Judge Judy is in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial and now she’s Judge Beauty… with the stars from Suits acting as lawyers in the ad.

Rick Hoffman and Gina Torres face off against each other in the commercial, which also features Sarah Rafferty. The jury is made up of Meghan Trainor, Jury Duty‘s Ronald Gladden, social star Benito Skinner, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Heidi N Closet, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho.

Head inside to watch the commercial…

“Here are the eyes.lips.facts: Culture and community are what drive us down the field every time,” e.l.f. exec Kory Marchisotto said in a statement. “We’re leaning into the true diversity of the Big Game and carving a path that proves beauty not only belongs there, but everywhere. Our community trusts us to put them at the center of the conversation, and this campaign is going to do just that.”

Watch the commercial below!