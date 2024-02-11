Etsy Super Bowl Commercial 2024: America Gifts France a Cheese Board

Etsy has released their first ever Super Bowl commercial!

The online marketplace debuted their new ad during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

The new commercials takes viewers back in time to the 19th century when France gifts America with the Statue of Liberty.

Keep reading to find out more…A group of Americans then realize that they have nothing to give France in return.

They then decide to head to Etsy to find a gift for France and they end up going with a cheeseboard.

“Everyone knows that France gave us the Statue of Liberty. But has anyone ever asked what the Americans give the French in return?” Etsy’s VP of brand marketing and communications Brad Minor shared with Adweek.

He added, “We thought that was ripe with opportunity to take an everyday stressor and elevate it to cinematic proportion.”

