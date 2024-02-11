SpongeBob Drags Leonardo DiCaprio Over His Dating Life During Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Stream

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love life got put on blast by SpongeBob SquarePants during Nickelodeon’s stream of the 2024 Super Bowl.

If you were unaware, the kid’s network is hosting a stream of the biggest football game of the year on Sunday night (February 11) with a little help from SpongeBob and his buddy Patrick Star.

It’s been billed as a family-friendly stream to follow along with during the game. However, SpongeBob was feeling a little shady when he joked around about the age of Leonardo‘s previous girlfriends.

One clip from the stream has gone viral. In it, the hosts are discussing Leonardo when SpongeBob takes the bait.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, 25,” he said with a giggle. “That’s his dating history.”

If you were unaware, a running joke about the actor, 49, is that he dates younger women.

Leonardo was actually at the game. There were photos of him and and longtime friend Tobey Maguire arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

We recently got pics of Leonardo on the set of a new mystery project.

