SpongeBob Drags Leonardo DiCaprio Over His Dating Life During Nickelodeon's Super Bowl Stream

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 10:52 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s love life got put on blast by SpongeBob SquarePants during Nickelodeon’s stream of the 2024 Super Bowl.

If you were unaware, the kid’s network is hosting a stream of the biggest football game of the year on Sunday night (February 11) with a little help from SpongeBob and his buddy Patrick Star.

It’s been billed as a family-friendly stream to follow along with during the game. However, SpongeBob was feeling a little shady when he joked around about the age of Leonardo‘s previous girlfriends.

Read more about the Leonardo DiCaprio joke…

One clip from the stream has gone viral. In it, the hosts are discussing Leonardo when SpongeBob takes the bait.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 25,” he said with a giggle. “That’s his dating history.”

If you were unaware, a running joke about the actor, 49, is that he dates younger women.

Leonardo was actually at the game. There were photos of him and and longtime friend Tobey Maguire arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier in the day.

We recently got pics of Leonardo on the set of a new mystery project.

Scroll through all of the photos of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire at the Super Bowl in the gallery…
Credit: The Daily Stardust/ CPR ; Photos: Backgrid
