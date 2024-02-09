Top Stories
Fri, 09 February 2024 at 12:00 pm

Hailey Bieber Debuts New, Long Hair During Outing With Bestie Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber is mixing up her look!

The 27-year-old Rhode skincare founder debuted a bobbed look last January and has been rocking it pretty consistently since then.

However, she stepped out with best pal Kendall Jenner on Thursday (February 8) showing off a couple added inches of hair, which she likely achieved with the help of extensions.

The close friends were in Miami, Florida to attend an event at Florida International University, and Hailey used the appearance as an opportunity to show off her changed-up hairstlye.

She also hopped on social media to give fans a better look, and we’ve got that pic!

Head inside for a better glimpse at Hailey Bieber’s new hairstyle…

Hailey‘s hair now extends well past her shoulders and is a rich brown color. It’s noticeably longer than it was when she was seen on a date with husband Justin Bieber in late January.

She looked stylish for the event, pairing her new style with a black miniskirt and a maroon and white striped shirt.

Kendall opted for a double denim outfit, pairing jeans with a jacket and brown heels.

Did you see the rumors about Kendall‘s love life earlier this year?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in the gallery and get an up-close look at Hailey’s new hairstyle below…

Hailey Bieber
Credit: MEGA; Photos: Backgrid
