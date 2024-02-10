Famous Director Reveals the Oscar-Nominated Role They Wanted Adele For

Adele has well and truly conquered the music industry, but she has largely left the acting world untouched.

The 35-year-old “Easy On Me” singer spoke about acting ambitions in an interview late last year. However, more recently a celebrated director revealed that they had briefly considered casting her in what became an Oscar-nominated role.

During a conversation at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Bradley Cooper told fans that he wondered if Adele would be the right fit to star in his version of A Star is Born.

Of course, the role famously went to Lady Gaga. She was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars and win the Oscar for Best Original Song for the blockbuster.

However, many other musicians were in the running for the part. That list now officially includes the “Hello” superstar.

“I thought about Adele for a while,” he shared, via Indie Wire.

He explained that he even considered how his character would meet Adele‘s if she were cast: “It was like, his career’s not great. He goes abroad. He meets this woman, but no — And then that never even took off at all.”

Things changed for him when he saw Lady Gaga perform at a cancer benefit. Bradley spoke to her the next day and knew he’d met his Ally.

It is not clear if he actually reached out to Adele for the role or if she ever auditioned. We’ll let you know if we learn more.

