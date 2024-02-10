King Charles Issues First Statement After Sharing Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles is speaking out for the first time after the Palace revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

This week, it was announced that the 75-year-old monarch would be undergoing treatment and postponing royal events to focus on his health. Doctors discovered his illness during a recent hospitalization.

Since then, the King’s eldest son Prince William has issued a statement. As has his wife Queen Camila.

On Saturday (February 10), King Charles spoke out himself.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he wrote in a statement shared by the Royal Family on Instagram.

He continued, writing, “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” the King concluded.

We hope that he makes a speedy recovery and will continue to think of him.

After news of his illness, there was a new report about the King’s relationship with his younger son Prince Harry. The Prince traveled to London to be with his father this week.