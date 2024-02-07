Prince William Breaks His Silence on Dad King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William is making his first public appearance since his father King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.

On Wednesday (Feb. 6), the 41-year-old Duke of Cambridge made an appearance at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner where he addressed King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis along with his wife Princess Catherine‘s recent abdominal surgery.

Keep reading to find out more…“Good evening, everyone. Thank you all for being here tonight,” Prince William began. “And thank you to all those whose hard work has made this evening possible.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days,” Prince William continued. “It means a great deal to us all.”

He then jokingly added, “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather ‘medical’ focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

The charity event marks one of Prince William‘s first public engagements since he took a brief from royal duties to care for Kate, 42, and their three kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5 – as she recovers from surgery.

Also during the charity event, Prince William caught up with Tom Cruise.

If you missed it, a source shared some insight into King Charles‘ relationship with youngest son Prince Harry after he came to visit him following his cancer diagnosis.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Prince William at the charity event…