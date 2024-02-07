Adam Lambert Signs On to Judge 'The Voice Australia,' Teases Other Projects for 2024

Adam Lambert is no stranger to singing competitions having found fame as a contestant on American Idol. He’s likely to put his experience to good use as a new judge for The Voice Australia.

On Tuesday (February 6), we learned that the 42-year-old “If I Had You” superstar had joined the cast of the new season of the singing competition alongside a talented group of fellow judges.

The news comes shortly after he teased what he has in store for 2024.

Read more about Adam Lambert’s new gig and future plans…

Adam will serve on a judging panel alongside Leann Rimes, Kate Miller-Heidke and Guy Sebastian. The show is set to premiere later this year.

Previous judges on the show include superstars such as Kylie Minogue, Joe Jonas, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Rowland, Keith Urban and Ricky Martin. The new cast joins the show as Rita Ora, Jason Derulo and Jessica Mauboy step down.

On Instagram, Adam made it clear that he has even more in the works for the year.

“‘24 is off to a very promising start,” he teased. “I have lots of inspiring projects on the horizon- looking forward to sharing them with you. Feeling confident and so clear on my path. Sometimes it takes YEARS to work certain things out and find your truest vibration. I’m grateful to know what I know, while continuing to learn from the incredible people around me. I have to humbly admit that I might be getting better with age! Mind, body and spirit. Stay tuned for much more to come.”

Adam recently opened up about his sexuality and how he thought it might impact him on American Idol.