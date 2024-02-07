Katie Maloney Details Awkward Date She Went On with 'Charlie's Angels' Star

Katie Maloney is looking back at a very awkward date with a movie star!

In the new episode of her Disrespectfully podcast which was released on Wednesday (Feb. 7), the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she accidentally went on a strange date with one of the stars of 2000′s Charlie’s Angels after she met him while working at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

Keep reading to find out more……And that actor was Crispin Glover!

“He had a film at the festival that year,” Katie recalled, “and he was really nice.”

“We exchanged pleasantries, and he was like, ‘Do you have plans later? Do you want to come see the screening of my movie?’” Katie explained. “And I was like ‘Oh, sure, I don’t think I’m doing anything later. That’s cool.’”

Katie said that she realized a little too late that Crispin, now 59, wanted to go on a date with her to see his directorial debut, What Is It?

“I thought he was just going to put me on a list. I was going to go show up, watch the movie, bounce,” Katie recalled thinking, but instead realized that she was supposed to “watch the movie with him.”

“I’m sitting next to him, watching this movie that I am like ‘What the f—k is happening in front of me?’” Katie remembered.

As for what she thought of Crispin‘s movie, Katie said, “It was the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen.”

But the date didn’t end there! Afterwards, Crispin took Katie to get some tea and they had some “very normal conversation.”

“He’s really nice and kind and was asking questions about my life and my family,” Katie said. “I grew up in Park City [Utah], so we were talking about that.”

Katie noted that she and Crispin did not keep in touch with Crispin after that, but she did enjoy her time with, adding that her experience with him was him being “just a guy.”

