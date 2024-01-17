King Charles to Undergo Procedure for Enlarged Prostate, Postpones Public Engagements

There is more royal health news amid word about Kate Middleton‘s abdominal surgery.

King Charles, 75, has revealed he is suffering from an enlarged prostate and will be undergoing a “corrective procedure” next week.

The statement said (via the BBC), “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The statement continued, “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

As we said above, this is the second major royal health news to break today. Princess Catherine will be in the hospital for 10-14 days while recuperating from her surgery and she is likely cancelling all public engagements until the end of March. Prince William will be at her side.