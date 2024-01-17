Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) Undergoes Abdominal Surgery, Will Remain Hospitalized & Cancels All Events Until Easter

Princess Catherine of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) has underwent surgery and will likely not return to public duties until after Easter, which falls on Sunday, March 31.

The Palace issued a statement confirming the 42-year-old royal had a “planned abdominal surgery.”

Keep reading to find out more…

The Palace shared, “The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement continued.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they statement continued.

The last time the Princess was seen in public was over the Christmas holiday when the whole family, including Prince William and their three kids, stepped out together.

People is reporting that “the issue was non-cancerous.”

We’re sending the Princess well wishes during this time and hope for a quick recovery.