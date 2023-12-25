Prince William & Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Photos have emerged of the royal family attending their Christmas Day Service at Sandringham!

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were joined by all three kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 – for the service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Monday morning (December 25) in Norfolk, England.

This is the second year that the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have brought all three of their kids to the holiday event. Louis made his debut last year!

The kids were seen holding hands with their cousin Mia Tindall while making the walk. She is the daughter of William‘s cousin Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall.

Also seen attending the service were King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Andrew‘s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson was there too, as were their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their spouses.

After the service, the royal family enjoys lunch at Sandringham House and then they gather at 3pm to watch the King’s Christmas speech on television.

