Disney Christmas Day Parade 2023 - Performers & Songs List for ABC Special Revealed!

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are returning as the hosts of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and we have everything you need to know about 2023′s special.

The special was directed by Sam Wrench, who most recently directed Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert movie.

The two-hour special airs on ABC from 10am to 12pm ET and 9am to 11am PT on Monday morning (December 25). You can stream the event the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The show was filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Head inside to check out the performers and songs lineup…

Check out the full lineup below…

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Ariana DeBose – “This Wish” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish

Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)

Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin – “Friend Like Me”

Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Michael Bolton – “Joy to the World”

And a special look back at some of the most iconic performances from years past…

NSYNC (1998) – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

Gwen Stefani (2018) – “Winter Wonderland”

Mary J. Blige and David Foster (2013) – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Here’s how Derek is appearing in the special despite his wife’s recent medical emergency.