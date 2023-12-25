Top Stories
Sophie Turner &amp; Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 8:00 am

Disney Christmas Day Parade 2023 - Performers & Songs List for ABC Special Revealed!

Disney Christmas Day Parade 2023 - Performers & Songs List for ABC Special Revealed!

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are returning as the hosts of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and we have everything you need to know about 2023′s special.

The special was directed by Sam Wrench, who most recently directed Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour concert movie.

The two-hour special airs on ABC from 10am to 12pm ET and 9am to 11am PT on Monday morning (December 25). You can stream the event the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The show was filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California with special performances from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i and aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Head inside to check out the performers and songs lineup…

Check out the full lineup below…

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley
Ariana DeBose – “This Wish” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish
Chrissy Metz – “Silver Bells”
The Smashing Pumpkins – “Evergreen” (A new, original holiday song!)
Iam Tongi – “Mele Kalikimaka”
The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin – “Friend Like Me”
Meg Donnelly – “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”
Michael Bolton – “Joy to the World”

And a special look back at some of the most iconic performances from years past…

NSYNC (1998) – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”
Gwen Stefani (2018) – “Winter Wonderland”
Mary J. Blige and David Foster (2013) – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Here’s how Derek is appearing in the special despite his wife’s recent medical emergency.
Just Jared on Facebook
disney christmas day parade special 01
disney christmas day parade special 02
disney christmas day parade special 03
disney christmas day parade special 04
disney christmas day parade special 05
disney christmas day parade special 06
disney christmas day parade special 07
disney christmas day parade special 08
disney christmas day parade special 09
disney christmas day parade special 10
disney christmas day parade special 11
disney christmas day parade special 12
disney christmas day parade special 13
disney christmas day parade special 14
disney christmas day parade special 15
disney christmas day parade special 16
disney christmas day parade special 17
disney christmas day parade special 18
disney christmas day parade special 19
disney christmas day parade special 20
disney christmas day parade special 21
disney christmas day parade special 22
disney christmas day parade special 23
disney christmas day parade special 24
disney christmas day parade special 25
disney christmas day parade special 26
disney christmas day parade special 27
disney christmas day parade special 28
disney christmas day parade special 29
disney christmas day parade special 30
disney christmas day parade special 31
disney christmas day parade special 32
disney christmas day parade special 33
disney christmas day parade special 34
disney christmas day parade special 35
disney christmas day parade special 36
disney christmas day parade special 37
disney christmas day parade special 38
disney christmas day parade special 39
disney christmas day parade special 40
disney christmas day parade special 41
disney christmas day parade special 42
disney christmas day parade special 43

Photos: ABC
Posted to: 2023 Christmas, ABC, Christmas, Derek Hough, Disney, Julianne Hough, Mickey Guyton