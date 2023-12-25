Glen Powell Reveals He's Reuniting With 'Scream Queens' Creator Ryan Murphy on New Project

Glen Powell is working with Ryan Murphy once again!

The 35-year-old actor revealed that he’s reuniting with the writer, director and producer, after first working together on the fan-favorite series Scream Queens, which ended back in 2016.

In a new interview promoting his rom-com Anyone But You, Glen shared that the pair will be working on a new project, but it won’t be for another TV show, or even a movie.

Get the scoop inside…

“Ryan Murphy and I, we’re actually making a musical together,” he told Vogue when asked if they would work together again. “We don’t really have any plans to be back in the television world together, but we’ll be on Broadway together.”

The interview then asked, “It’s not for a musical version of Scream Queens, is it?”

“The Chad Radwell Musical. That’s the funniest idea. Just the Dickie Dollar Scholars,” Glen replied. “The amount of people that come up to me about Scream Queens is shocking, probably more than anything else I’ve done. Maybe it ages like a fine wine.”

In that same interview, Glen also revealed that he hopes to “write something with Edgar Wright, Bradley Cooper, and Ben Stiller.”

Over a year ago, fans were convinced that Scream Queens was making a comeback…

Glen also recently revealed a co-star that he would love to work with again.