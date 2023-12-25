Jonathan Bennett Reveals If He Thinks His 'Mean Girls' Character Aaron Samuels Would Still Be With Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron

Jonathan Bennett is opening up about the future of his Mean Girls character Aaron Samuels!

The 42-year-old actor’s character and Lindsay Lohan‘s Cady Heron end up dating by the end of the movie, but does he think they would be endgame and still be together?

Jonathan revealed his thoughts on the couple and joked what he thinks Aaron would be doing in the future.

“He’s definitely a math teacher somewhere,” he joked with E! News. “And he’s winning the Nobel Peace Prize because he figured out a math formula to make fetch happen.”

On the possibility of Aaron and Cady staying together??

“High school love–you can’t beat it,” Jonathan shared. “I don’t know if they would still be together because I don’t know that many people that are still married who dated in high school. It’s like your first love, not your final love.”

