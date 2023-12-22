Jonathan Bennett has Advice for Mean Girls' Christopher Briney, Explains Why New Movie Will Be a Hit

Jonathan Bennett opened up about the new Mean Girls musical movie and Christopher Briney, the actor who is replacing him as Aaron Samuels in it.

The 42-year-old Hallmark Channel star played Lindsay Lohan‘s love interest in the original movie, which also featured Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

Christopher is set to take his place in the new movie, which premieres in January 2024. Jonathan shared some words of advice for the younger actor and weighed in on why he thought the movie would be a hit during a recent movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, Jonathan joked that Christopher needed to “nail the word grool” in the new movie.

By the sounds of it, he doesn’t really have any other notes and wants to let Christopher take over the role. “I hope that the new Aaron makes the character his own because it’s his time to interpret the character,” he explained.

Jonathan stressed that he was “super excited” to see the new movie and thought it would be “fantastic.”

He also implied the franchise’s gay fandom would make the movie a surefire hit.

“What’s so funny is Mean Girls has such a gay cult following,” he explained. “The fact they took a movie that has such a gay cult following and made it a musical, the fans are going to go crazy. So I’m very excited.”

If you missed it, Jonathan recently revealed why he was not featured in the Mean Girls reunion commercial, which featured many of the movie’s stars.