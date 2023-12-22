Mel B Owns Up to James Corden Comments After Calling Him 'Biggest D--khead Celebrity'

Yep, Mel B still appears to consider James Corden the “biggest d–khead celebrity” that she has ever met.

The 48-year-old Spice Girls singer and former America’s Got Talent judge doubled down on her previous comments while being interviewed on the British talk show Late Night Lycett this week.

When making her original comments about James last year, Mel said, “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting. We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

During her Late Night Lycett appearance, Mel was given a Spice Girls quiz.

One question was, “Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest d***head celebrity?’” In response, Mel quickly put her hand in the air and said, “Me!”

Mel‘s original comments came a few months after a New York City restaurateur said that James is the “most abusive customer” his establishment has served in 25 years.