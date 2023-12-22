Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 5:19 pm

Chicago PD's Patrick John Flueger Celebrates 40th Birthday with Cast Mates at VR Experience

Chicago PD's Patrick John Flueger Celebrates 40th Birthday with Cast Mates at VR Experience

Patrick John Flueger turned 40 this week and he celebrated his birthday by bringing some Chicago PD cast members to a cool VR experience!

The actor was joined by castmates Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and friend Nick Gehlfuss at Wonderverse on Sunday (December 17) right outside of Chicago.

Wonderverse is the first fully-owned experiential destination by Sony Pictures Entertainment and it opens on January 11. They experienced Zombieland Bumper Cars and Ghostbusters Virtual Reality Academy featuring an ECTO Hovercraft exclusive to Wonderverse.

Patrick has played Officer Adam Ruzek for all 11 seasons of Chicago PD so far. He joins Marina, LaRoyce, and Jason Beghe as the only original stars of the show who remain as series regulars.

One actor is not returning for the upcoming 11th season and another will leave after the season ends.

Just Jared on Facebook
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 01
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 02
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 03
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 04
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 05
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 06
chicago pd patrick john flueger birthday wonderverse 07

Photos: Lori Allen
Posted to: Chicago PD, Laroyce Hawkins, Marina Squerciati, Nick Gehlfuss, Patrick John Flueger, Tracy Spiridakos