Chicago PD's Patrick John Flueger Celebrates 40th Birthday with Cast Mates at VR Experience

Patrick John Flueger turned 40 this week and he celebrated his birthday by bringing some Chicago PD cast members to a cool VR experience!

The actor was joined by castmates Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Tracy Spiridakos, and friend Nick Gehlfuss at Wonderverse on Sunday (December 17) right outside of Chicago.

Wonderverse is the first fully-owned experiential destination by Sony Pictures Entertainment and it opens on January 11. They experienced Zombieland Bumper Cars and Ghostbusters Virtual Reality Academy featuring an ECTO Hovercraft exclusive to Wonderverse.

Patrick has played Officer Adam Ruzek for all 11 seasons of Chicago PD so far. He joins Marina, LaRoyce, and Jason Beghe as the only original stars of the show who remain as series regulars.

One actor is not returning for the upcoming 11th season and another will leave after the season ends.