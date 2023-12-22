Bella Hadid Steps Out in NYC to Do Some Christmas Shopping

Bella Hadid is doing some last-minute Christmas shopping!

The 27-year-old model stopped by Ulta Beauty to pick up some gifts with a friend on Friday afternoon (December 22) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

For her afternoon of shopping, Bella wore a brown plaid coat over a white top paired with jeans.

After her trip to Ulta, Bella stopped by Hombom Kids toy store, seemingly to pick up some gifts for 3-year-old niece Khai Malik (Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s daughter).

Bella has been spending more time in the spotlight lately after undergoing intense treatment after battling Lyme disease for the past 15 years.

Back in October, Bella was spotted kissing and holding hands with a world famous horseback riding star in Texas!