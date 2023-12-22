Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Late-Night Recording Session at Electric Lady Studio in NYC

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 4:14 pm

Coachella 2024 Headliner Rumors Surface: 7 Artists Fans Want to Perform

Continue Here »

Coachella 2024 Headliner Rumors Surface: 7 Artists Fans Want to Perform

We’re less than four months away from the 2024 Coachella Music Festival and we still don’t know who will be headlining, but there are some rumors floating around.

The 2023 lineup was announced on January 10, so we might be getting an announcement very soon.

In the meantime, we’re bringing you the rumored artists, plus some acts fans think are ready to headline at the festival.

Some of these are definitely a long time coming and we’d love to see them up there!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is rumored to perform…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Coachella Music Festival, Bruno Mars, Coachella, Dua Lipa, EG, Extended, Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Music, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Tyler the Creator