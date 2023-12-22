Coachella 2024 Headliner Rumors Surface: 7 Artists Fans Want to Perform

We’re less than four months away from the 2024 Coachella Music Festival and we still don’t know who will be headlining, but there are some rumors floating around.

The 2023 lineup was announced on January 10, so we might be getting an announcement very soon.

In the meantime, we’re bringing you the rumored artists, plus some acts fans think are ready to headline at the festival.

Some of these are definitely a long time coming and we’d love to see them up there!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is rumored to perform…