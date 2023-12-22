Kylie Jenner's Throwback Family Christmas Card Leaves Fans Asking 'Who is Casey'

Kylie Jenner left fans very curious when she shared an old Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card on social media.

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and reality star threw it back to her childhood while sharing what she described as her “favorite” of the annual holiday cards.

It featured a black-and-white photo of herself with mom Kris, dad Caitlyn, brother Rob and sisters Kendall, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney. The card was signed by everyone in the picture and someone named Casey.

As a result, fans were left asking “Who is Casey.” We can answer that question for you!

Read more about the mysterious Casey mentioned on the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card…

Casey is one of Caitlyn‘s children from a previous relationship with Chrystie Scott. Her full name is Cassandra Marino, and she was born in 1980.

Though they were not the closest over the years, People noted that Casey and Caitlyn bonded amid the former’s transition. Unlike her famous half-siblings, Casey largely stays out of the spotlight and works as an interior designer. She is married and has three children of her own.

While she is the only member of the family mentioned but not included in the photo, Caitlyn has three more children from previous relationships: Casey‘s older brother Burt and her half-brothers Brandon and Brody, both of whom Caitlyn shares with Linda Thompson.

It isn’t clear why the remaining three Jenner children weren’t included on the holiday card.

