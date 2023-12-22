John Stamos Says He Went Home & 'Drank a Bottle of Wine' After 2015 DUI

John Stamos is looking back at what led him to finally get sober.

In a new interview, the 60-year-old Full House alum reflected on his DUI in 2015 and how he immediately went home and “drank a bottle of wine” to “forget” what happened.

“When I did get the DUI…I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened,” John told People. “And I never sobered up.”

Immediately after the DUI, John had to travel to Canada to film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. John admitted that he kept drinking to avoid dealing with the mess that he was in.

“When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking,” John explained. “So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.”

During a recent appearance on Mayim Bialik‘s podcast Bialik Breakdown, John said that he doesn’t remember filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 because he was so “liquored up.”

“That was bottom. But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that,” John recalled. “And when I came home, my sisters were like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go, we found this place.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’”

John then entered a 30-day substance abuse program in July 2015 because he hated the person he had become.

“I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?’ I would be so embarrassed,” John said.

“I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood,” he continued. “I had no excuse to f–k my life up. And I did and it made me sick.”

