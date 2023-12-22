Bradley Cooper Leaves 'Maestro' Press Event After Getting a Call About His Daughter Lea

Bradley Cooper made it very clear that his daughter Lea comes first while attending a press conference for his movie Maestro.

The 48-year-old actor and director shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk.

He paused a press conference in New York City on Thursday (December 21) after getting a call from the nurse at Lea‘s school.

“So sorry. The school nurse just called me,” Bradley said at the event, according to the Daily Mail. “Can I just leave the room for a second to call them back and you can keep going? Is that all right?”

When Bradley returning, he explained that he was needed at school to “apply something that they won’t allow.”

Luckily he was only around a 10-minute walk away from her school. We hope that Lea is alright!

While Bradley and Irina generally keep their daughter out of the spotlight, she did join the actor on the red carpet at a screening for Maestro earlier this month.

Lea has a small role in the movie: she plays the younger version of Maya Hawke‘s character.