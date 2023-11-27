Kylie Jenner Reveals If She Ever Actually Cut Jordyn Woods Out of Her Life, Which Kardashian Sister Is Closest with Stormi, & More
Kylie Jenner is sitting down with Jennifer Lawrence for a new interview.
If you don’t know, Jennifer has been a Kardashians superfan since day 1. She interviewed Kylie for her Interview magazine cover story, where they spoke about her family, if Kourtney would be friends with Kim if they weren’t family, if she ever actually cut Jordyn Woods out of her life, and more.
Keep reading for the interview highlights…