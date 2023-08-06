Bella Hadid Shares Candid Health Update Amid Lyme Disease Battle: 'I'll Be Back When I'm Ready'

Bella Hadid is bravely opening up about her health amid an ongoing battle with Lyme disease.

The 26-year-old model shared a series of photos while opening up about her health over the years in a post on Sunday morning (August 6).

After her sister Gigi Hadid shared with her followers on Instagram that Bella had been undergoing an intense treatment for the disease and was taking a step back from work in order to focus on her health, Bella is now speaking out in her own words.

“the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself🫶🏼,” she began.

“Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this,” Bella wrote.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, ♥️and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today,” Bella said.

“The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever,” she continued.

“I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain. Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for , my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express Thank you to my genius Dr, and her INCREDIBLE team of nurses. I love you SO much!!!”

“I’ll be back when I’m ready. I miss you all so much. I love you all so much,” Bella concluded before adding another photo carousel, captioning it: “And God Bless my Angel Glizzy P. Beans aka Petunia aka Beans For never leaving my side not for one second.”

