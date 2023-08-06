'Barbie' Movie Hits the Billion Dollar Mark at the Global Box Office!

Barbie is a billionaire!

Warner Bros. confirmed on Sunday (August 6) that the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie has officially passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, The Wrap reports.

The movie is now just the sixth film in Warner Bros. history to cross that mark, and the first-ever billion-making movie by a solo female director.

The movie crossed the billion mark in its third weekend, bringing in an additional $53 million at the domestic box office and $74 million overseas. It’s now made $549 million domestically, and $572 abroad.

It’s also set to pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and is set to become the fourth highest grossing movie of the post-pandemic era.

