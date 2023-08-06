Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second & Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second & Third Choices, Too!)

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 12:34 pm

'Barbie' Movie Hits the Billion Dollar Mark at the Global Box Office!

'Barbie' Movie Hits the Billion Dollar Mark at the Global Box Office!

Barbie is a billionaire!

Warner Bros. confirmed on Sunday (August 6) that the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie has officially passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, The Wrap reports.

The movie is now just the sixth film in Warner Bros. history to cross that mark, and the first-ever billion-making movie by a solo female director.

The movie crossed the billion mark in its third weekend, bringing in an additional $53 million at the domestic box office and $74 million overseas. It’s now made $549 million domestically, and $572 abroad.

It’s also set to pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and is set to become the fourth highest grossing movie of the post-pandemic era.

Find out which other five Warner Bros. movies are global billionaires…

