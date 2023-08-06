Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in the World, Ranked

There are big movies, and there are box office behemoths.

Throughout the years – in the past decade, especially – major blockbusters have broken through long-established records, pulling in millions of viewers around the globe, and generating billions of dollars of revenue.

We’ve rounded up the 10 highest-grossing movies in the world based on data from BoxOfficeMojo, and ranked them from lowest to highest. Plus, there’s a brand new movie that’s bounding up the charts, and just reached a new all-time high!

Are these some of your favorite movies?

Scroll through to see which movies brought in the biggest bucks at the box office ever…