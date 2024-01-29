Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) is home from the hospital after her “planned abdominal surgery” that she underwent in mid-January.

The 42-year-old royal spent a total of 13 days in the hospital after being released on Monday (January 29).

A statement from Kensington Palace read, “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress. The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concluded.

The Princess will be taking multiple weeks off after her surgery and the exact date has been theorized by the Palace.