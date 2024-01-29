Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip readers and NFL cameras appear to have picked up a lot of what Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift said to each other on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).

There are several videos of the same interaction, but luckily, due to different angles, we’re able to piece together what was said.

First, Travis gave Taylor a huge hug and said “How about that?” while also kissing her. Taylor appeared to respond, “Oh my god. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.” Travis then turned to his dad Ed Kelce and spoke with him for a few moments.

He then turned back to Taylor and said “What’s up sweetie?” He also asked her where she was sitting.

Taylor then pointed and explained, “We were over there. We were all the way up there.”

Then, they hug again. This is where the audio gets a little murky and it’s hard to tell. Lip readers believe she said something along the lines of, “I can’t believe you did that.”

There are also moments where Taylor fully covered her lips (as can be seen in the photo gallery below) so fans could not see what she was saying.

For the full videos of their on field moments, you can head to Instagram and Twitter.