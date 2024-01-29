Top Stories
Lip Readers &amp; NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed &amp; the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed & the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' &amp; 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 9:19 am

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip readers and NFL cameras appear to have picked up a lot of what Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift said to each other on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).

There are several videos of the same interaction, but luckily, due to different angles, we’re able to piece together what was said.

Keep reading to find out more…

First, Travis gave Taylor a huge hug and said “How about that?” while also kissing her. Taylor appeared to respond, “Oh my god. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.” Travis then turned to his dad Ed Kelce and spoke with him for a few moments.

He then turned back to Taylor and said “What’s up sweetie?” He also asked her where she was sitting.

Taylor then pointed and explained, “We were over there. We were all the way up there.”

Then, they hug again. This is where the audio gets a little murky and it’s hard to tell. Lip readers believe she said something along the lines of, “I can’t believe you did that.”

There are also moments where Taylor fully covered her lips (as can be seen in the photo gallery below) so fans could not see what she was saying.

For the full videos of their on field moments, you can head to Instagram and Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 01
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 02
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 03
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 04
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 05
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 06
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 07
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 08
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 09
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 10
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 11
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 12
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 13
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 14
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 15
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 16
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 17
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 18
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 19
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 20
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 21
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 22
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 23
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 24
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 25
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 26
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 27
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 28
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 29
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 30
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 31
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 32
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 33
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 34
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 35
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 36
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 37
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 38
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 39
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 40
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 41
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 42
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 43
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 44
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 45
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 46
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 47
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 48
taylor swift travis kelce lip readers nfl cameras on field interaction 49

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Kelce, Football, Kansas City Chiefs, nfl, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce