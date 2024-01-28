Who Is Playing in the Super Bowl 2024? Teams Revealed!

The two teams playing in the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII (58) have now been revealed!

It came down to four teams in the playoffs – Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens, and Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers – and they all played in their final playoff game on Sunday (January 28).

The 2024 Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will also air on television on CBS and Paramount+.

Now, which two teams are playing in the Super Bowl??

Kansas City Chiefs & San Francisco 49ers!!!!

A rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers is happening. They both played against each other in Super Bowl LIV back in 2020, with the Chiefs taking the win in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, in the AFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon, securing their spot in the Super Bowl. This will be their sixth time in the Super Bowl. They have won three of those games, in 1970 (IV), 2020 (LIV) and 2023 (LVII).

The San Francisco 49ers went on to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game on Sunday evening, 34-31. This will be their eighth appearance at the big game. They have won five in the past – 1982 (XVI), 1985 (XIX), 1989 (XXIII), 1990 (XXIV) and 1995 (XXIX).