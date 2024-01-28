Victoria Beckham on Netflix's 'Beckham' Docu-Series: 'It Was Quite Liberating'

Victoria Beckham is sharing her thoughts on Netflix’s Beckham docuseries.

The project released on the streaming platform in October 2023. It contained many revelations about David Beckham‘s soccer career and personal life.

In case you weren’t aware, Victoria, 49, and David, 48, started dating in 1997 and got married in 1999. They share four children together.

Netflix’s Beckham series shined a light on certain matters in the couple’s relationship, including cheating rumors.

Victoria recently opened up about what the docuseries meant to her.

“It was quite liberating,” she told E! News. “I was very mindful that usually, when I did my filming, I would be controlling. But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy-going here.’”

