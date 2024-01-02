David Beckham Hilariously Roasts Wife Victoria With 'Working Class' Joke on New Year's Eve

David Beckham is hilariously roasting his wife Victoria Beckham over a moment that happened in their Beckham docu-series on Netflix.

In the doc, David joked about Victoria‘s claim that she grew up in the “working class.”

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” David chimed in and asked Victoria in the documentary, to which she replied a Rolls-Royce.

While enjoying a New Year’s Eve lunch with Victoria and her parents, David decided to joke about it again.

“Just a nice casual New Year’s Eve lunch at The Ritz ❤️ @victoriabeckham Very working class 😂 My mother & father in law left in there Roll’s 🤎,” he captioned a photo of them all out for lunch.

