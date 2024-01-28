Bryan Cranston Reveals the 'Malcolm in the Middle' Stunt That Almost Killed Him

Bryan Cranston is remembering a dangerous stunt he did while filming Malcolm in the Middle.

The 67-year-old actor starred in the family comedy during the entirety of its run from 2000 to 2006.

Bryan recently opened up about a stunt involving paint that nearly killed him.

“One time, I did a thing where my character was in a depression, and he started painting, and I was completely covered in blue paint. Completely, head to toe, in blue paint,” he explained on Friday (January 26) during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, per Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s not safe,” Bryan continued. “because your body can’t regulate the heat if you’re covering up all your pores.”

The Breaking Bad star then described how things turned worse.

“As you shoot, you’re moving around, and then there was a part of me, at one point, I was like starting to shut down the circuits. And they went boom, and they grabbed me, and they threw me in the shower and they just… It was weird.”

