John Cena Shares How He Became Dua Lipa's 'Emotional Support Actor' On the Set of 'Argylle'

John Cena is expressing his praise for Dua Lipa!

The 46-year-old former professional wrestler and the 28-year-old pop star share the screen in Argylle, which hits theaters on February 2.

Last year, they both had cameos in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dua referred to John as her “emotional support actor.”

John returned the sentiment!

“My takeaway from that comment, which I’m very grateful for, is we shot this before Barbie, so this was her first chance to be on-screen. She was vulnerable enough to admit she was nervous,” he told People at the film’s London premiere on Wednesday (January 24).

John explained how he and Dua bonded while on set.

“We’re both touring live performers, so we had some conversations about that and life on the road, and it just kind of spawned from there.”

If you missed it, John Cena addressed his feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!