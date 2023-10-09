John Cena Addresses His Feud With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

John Cena is opening up about his former feud with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The 46-year-old wrestler and actor spoke out in a press conference for WWE Fastlane, where he was asked about his own hypocrisy in feuding with the 51-year-old fellow wrestler-turned actor, via Variety.

John has previously said that the feud was fueled by his anger over Dwayne abandoning WWE in order to become an actor, which is exactly the career move he would later make.

“If you’ve been following what I’ve tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I’ve stated that although I thought I was trying to do what’s best for business,” he said about starting the feud.

“I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way.”

“I didn’t do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say ‘I’m sorry and I was wrong,’ because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. Dwayne is a hell of a guy… I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock.”

He also addressed his return to wrestling amid the strikes, and whether Hollywood plans to take him right back to acting.

“I made it perfectly clear you can’t do both because of the liability insurance. If I were trying to juggle both that’s very selfish because I’d put a whole lot of people in the movie business out of work if something happened to me,” he said.

“I stopped a project in the middle of [the strike], and I cant talk about it because of the strike we’re in. We’re in the middle of it. As soon as we get back to work, we go back to work. I don’t control any of that. I’m crossing my fingers and hoping we can find a resolve that everyone is happy with. For right now, I think this is the best way I can help… by coming home to my family.”

