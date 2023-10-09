Joe Jonas Meets Up With Sophie Turner at Taylor Swift's House to Drop Off Their Daughters

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are making things work while they negotiate their custody arrangement after splitting.

On Monday (October 9), the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer met up with the 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress to drop off their daughters Willa and Delphine with their mom in New York City.

If you were unaware, Sophie is currently staying at an apartment that friend Taylor Swift is lending her in the city.

After announcing their split in September, Joe and Sophie have met in court to finalize a custody agreement for their daughters.

It was decided that they will return to court in early 2024. In the meantime, the couple will attend mediation. They have also decided to keep their children in New York City for the time being.

If you missed it, earlier in the day Sophie returned to social media for the first time since announcing the couple’s divorce. Her first post on her Instagram story featured a reference to Taylor.

