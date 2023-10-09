Mon, 09 October 2023 at 10:52 am
Sophie Turner Makes Her First Post Since Joe Jonas Split & Shares a Meaningful, Taylor Swift-Style Friendship Bracelet!
Sophie Turner has decided to finally speak now.
The 27-year-old Game of Thrones alum shared a photo to her Instagram Story over the weekend, marking her first post since the announcement of her split from Joe Jonas, which has led to a bitter legal battle.
In the post, Sophie appears to be influenced by her friend Taylor Swift‘s lyrics, showing off a classic Swiftie-inspired friendship bracelet.
Click through to see it…
Photos: Getty, Instagram: @sophiet