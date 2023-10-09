'The Crown' Season 6 - Release Date & First Trailer Revealed!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 October 2023 at 11:06 am

The Crown is coming back for the final time.

The royal Netflix series will return at the end of the year with a split premiere.

Netflix revealed the release plan in the first trailer on Monday (October 9), featuring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II wandering past images of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as a nod to the series over the seasons.

Keep reading to find out more…

The first four episodes of Season 6 will debut on the streamer on November 16.

The show will take a hiatus of nearly one month before releasing its final six episodes on December 14.

The final season will be set in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period defined by Princess Diana’s tragic death. Watch the trailer and see the key art inside…

Find out who is returning and who is joining the cast for Season 6!
Photos: Netflix
Getty Images
