Every 'Despicable Me' & 'Minions' Movie Ranked From Least to Most Popular

A fourth Despicable Me movie is on the way!

The next installment in the Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures just debuted it’s first trailer for the first Despicable Me movie in seven years.

First debuting in 2010, the hit franchise has spawned across several movies, including Minions spinoffs, parade balloons, video games, many short films and a digital series. Plus, there’s now a Minion Land at Universal Studios Orlando, complete with a Minion ride!

The Despicable Me franchise has amassed over $4 billion at the box office globally, making it one of the highest grossing film franchises ever.

With the recent trailer release, we’re taking a look at all of the films and ranking them based on how audiences feel about each one!

Keep reading inside to see where the Despicable Me and Minions movies rank…