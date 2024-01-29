Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Fall for Each Other In 'One Day' Limited Series - Watch the Trailer Now!

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod are starring in the trailer for the upcoming limited series One Day!

The two fall for each other in the new show, which takes place across decades and is based on novel of the same name by David Nicholls.

Here’s a synopsis: One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.

Also starring in the series are Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.

One Day, consisting of 14, 30-minutes episodes, will premiere on Netflix on February 8th.

